Fatal Crash, Inland Scenic Route 72, Amberley
Sunday, 28 March 2021, 5:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
27 March 2021
One person has died following
a single vehicle crash in Amberley.
The crash was
reported shortly before 9pm and occurred on Inland Scenic
Route 72 (also known as Balcairn Amberley Road).
The
Serious Crash Unit have been advised and enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
Inland Scenic
Route 72 remains closed between Leithfield Road and Stokes
Road
Traffic is being diverted down Cornwall
Terrace.
