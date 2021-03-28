Fatal Crash, Inland Scenic Route 72, Amberley

27 March 2021

One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Amberley.

The crash was reported shortly before 9pm and occurred on Inland Scenic Route 72 (also known as Balcairn Amberley Road).

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Inland Scenic Route 72 remains closed between Leithfield Road and Stokes Road

Traffic is being diverted down Cornwall Terrace.

