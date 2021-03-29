Open Fire Season For Gisborne /Tairāwhiti

Gisborne/Tairāwhiti moves to an open fire season from 8am Monday 29 March 2021.

Principal rural fire officer Ray Dever says around 100 mm of rain over the past few weeks has enabled the change to an open fire season from the restricted fire season which has been in place since 13 March.

"The country is greening up nicely, reducing the fire risk," Ray Dever says.

"We are also mindful of the amount of land clearing work people are planning to carry out in the next couple of months."

"Even though it is open fire season now, I would still ask people to use their common sense when lighting outdoor fires and go to www.checkitsalright.nz for fire safety advice."

© Scoop Media

