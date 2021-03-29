Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$70,000 Approved In Latest Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa Funding To Benefit Tamariki And Rangatahi In Hawke’s Bay

Monday, 29 March 2021, 9:01 am
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

Sport Hawke’s Bay has approved funding for 10 new projects through the latest funding round through the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund.

All 10 projects have a clear outcome to get more tamariki and rangatahi active through active recreation and sport initiatives.

Sport Hawke’s Bay Community Partnerships Advisor, Kate Benny says “It is great to be able to continue to engage with such a wide range of our community through this fund.”

“With the variety of projects, we have been able to fund through this latest round it shows the word is getting out and we are now seeing some exciting, new groups coming forward”.

From the $69,086 granted in March, $24,386 was awarded to active recreation projects with a further $44,700 to sport projects.

Funding between regions was split with $21,300 to Central Hawke’s Bay based organisation, $8,750 to Napier and $23,200 to Hastings with a further $15,836 to regional based projects.

“We really encourage anyone looking at applying for funding to have a read over our guidelines on the website and to get in touch before applying. The more organisations we can support the better, we are here to help” Benny adds.

“We know of some exciting play, active recreation and sport projects that will be coming up so if you have an idea on a new initiative it would be great to hear from you”.

The Fast Fund Round 5 applications are now open and close on 10 April. April also sees the opportunity to apply to the Full Fund with Round 3 applications now open and closing on 10 April.

For a full list of successful applicants see below or click the funding tab at www.sporthb.net.nz

Find more from Sport Hawke's Bay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
