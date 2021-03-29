Nelson Youth Ready To Rock

Youth event Rock the City is preparing to turn up Nelson's volume with an all-ages gig featuring 12 of the hottest up-and-coming youth bands and acoustic acts in the region.

Performing live across two stages on Saturday, 10 April, acts include former regional Smokefree Rockquest winners Muted (Nayland College) and runners up The Few (Waimea/Garin). They will be joined on stage by The Batteries, Parallel Park, Inaudible, and Nelson Crime Family.

The acoustic stage will feature performances by Myah Powell and Lovinia Pluck.

With more than 35 young people performing on stage, and a further 12 young people involved in various production roles behind the scenes, Rock the City provides a range of meaningful youth development opportunities for Nelson’s young people both on and off the stage.





Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said it was a credit to Nelson’s youth to see so many talented young people taking part in such an event.

“Getting up and performing in front of your peers or tackling the roles of event management or production is no small thing, even for an adult. It’s great to see our young talent showing off their skills, and I encourage everyone to show their support by going along.”

Supported by Nelson City Council, Rock the City is strictly alcohol and drug-free and suitable for youth aged 14 years and older. Security and health and safety staff will be on hand to ensure a happy and healthy event for all.

Rock the City is free to attend; however, interested attendees are encouraged to reserve a ticket via Eventbrite. Tickets are limited, so reserve yours now and support our local youth musicians as they follow their dreams.

Event details

What: Rock the City

When: Saturday 10 April, 7.00

Where: G104, Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Nelson

© Scoop Media

