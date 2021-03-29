Grants Support Local Māori Businesses To Grow

Five organisations have received support from the Māori Economic Development Grants fund to develop their services and products.

The $60,000 contestable grants fund was established in 2013 by the Kāpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti to support whānau, hapū, iwi and mātāwaka in Kāpiti to develop their business or social enterprise.

Convenor of the judging panel Russell Spratt (Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai) says the number and quality of applications was high.

“Ten applications were received, and of these, five projects met the criteria and were funded for the current 2020/21 round. All five projects received equal funding. This gesture of manaakitanga (support) by the funding panel is to whakamana (endorse/empower) all the kaupapa equally.

“The projects receiving grants are diverse and support both existing businesses as well as giving a boost to those just starting up.

“Māori economic wellbeing builds opportunities for all Māori. It links tangata whenua to the district, and contributes to the wider community,” says Mr Spratt.

The recipients are:

· Ōtaki Manuka Growers Ltd: Infrastructure development at a Manuka plant nursery.

· Wai Ata: Establishment of a youth-focused training provider - film-making.

· The Hori Gallery Ltd: Development of a destination art studio, gallery, café and community space.

· Waka Kāpiti Ltd: Development of a Māori Eco tour venture.

· Toi Tangata Studio Gallery Ltd: Establishment of an inclusive art and community space in Ōtaki.

Read more about the grants at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant

