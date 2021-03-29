Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Wet And Wild Week In The Lead Up To Easter

Monday, 29 March 2021, 12:04 pm
Press Release: MetService

After last week’s dry and settled weather, MetService is forecasting a wet and wild week for most in the lead up to the Easter long weekend as a humid airmass persists over the country. However, a cold front on Friday brings relief from the warm nights, followed by more settled weather into the Easter weekend.

A slow-moving front embedded in a warm and moist northerly flow brings periods of rain to the North Island today. Severe Weather Warnings and Watches have been issued for heavy rain in Northland, Taranaki, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo and Taihape.

These humid conditions are also favourable for thunderstorm development, with much of the northwest of the North Island under a moderate thunderstorm risk.

MetService Meteorologist Amy Rossiter says, “A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in force for Northland and Auckland, with localised downpours possible until 8:00pm tonight (Monday).”

Meanwhile it’s mainly fine over the South Island, however due to this humid airmass some low cloud persists along the east coast and a few showers develop during the afternoon and evening for inland areas.

A complex low pressure system deepens in the Tasman Sea on Tuesday, before moving over the country on Wednesday and Thursday bringing another dose of rain and possible thunderstorms to many regions. Further watches and warnings for heavy rain are expected to be issued. “Areas to keep an eye on include the northwest of the North Island, central NZ and eastern South Island.” Rossiter said.

On Friday, a cold front moves swiftly up the country. This is accompanied by another period of rain with strong southwest winds, and brings relief from the humid nights. As we head into the Easter weekend, a ridge builds over the country bringing more settled weather for most. “The Easter bunny will be pleased!” she adds.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why China’s Pact With Iran Is A Big Deal, And Why A Vaccination Target Isn’t

One of the most significant developments in global politics in a generation has flown in almost entirely beneath the radar of the Western media. On Saturday, Iran and China officially signed a 25 year, $400 billion co-operation pact. As one expert regional analyst has said, this deal will give East Asia its biggest presence in the Middle East since the Mongol invasion seven hundred years ago... More>>

 

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 