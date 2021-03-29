Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Oriental Bay Sea Wall Repairs Start Soon

Monday, 29 March 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The first stage of repairs to the historic Oriental Bay sea wall start mid-April.

A heritage structure protected by Wellington City Council’s District Plan, the wall was constructed between 1922 and 1930 and forms the edge to the Oriental Bay Parade. It’s a popular promenade, a significant public amenity for recreation, and provides a critical route in emergencies.

The condition of the Oriental Bay sea wall has deteriorated over time, so the entire length of the wall from Freyberg Pool to Carlton Gore Road will be repaired in three stages over a period of years.

Stage 1 involves repairs to the section of the wall between Grass Street and Carlton Gore Road.

From April to September 2021 contractors will be filling cracks, removing rusted steel remnants and replacing degraded concrete. This work will extend the life of the century-old sea wall, helping protect Oriental Bay for future generations.

No disruption is expected as the footpath is wide enough for repairs to be made without impacting on the promenade or parking.

Stage 2 is planned for 2022-2023 and involves repair work from Freyberg Pool to Grass Street. The third and final stage will focus on ground improvement works behind the seawall section from Freyberg Pool to the Band Rotunda. This work is expected to be done in 2024-2025.

Oriental Bay is a historically significant area of Wellington. Ngai Tara established the palisaded kainga Te Waihirere Pā on O-maru-kai-kuru Point Jerningham, overlooking the bays. Te Waihirere was named for the ‘gushing waters’ that swept over the hilltop while the pā was being constructed. Renamed following the arrival of the sailing ship the Oriental in 1840, the bay was described at that time as a ‘dreary-looking spot’ with steep hills and a narrow rocky shore, remote enough to be used for farmland and a quarantine station.

After the 1855 Wairarapa earthquake raised the beach, colonial settlement increased and by the 1880s the area had roading, a temporary light railway carrying fill to the Te Aro harbour reclamation, and whalers rendering ‘unpleasantly pungent’ whale blubber on the shore.

A new century heralded positive changes for Oriental Bay. The Te Aro Baths were built in the early 1900s, the electric tramway to the bottom of Carlton Gore Road was constructed in 1905, and by 1914 the Oriental Bay tea kiosk was a popular destination. The bay’s iconic Norfolk pines were first planted in 1917, the first band rotunda was relocated on the beach’s rocky promontory in 1919, and construction of the sea wall began in 1922.

Over the decades loads of sand have been brought in to enhance the ‘Riviera of the South’ – Wellington’s seaside playground.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why China’s Pact With Iran Is A Big Deal, And Why A Vaccination Target Isn’t

One of the most significant developments in global politics in a generation has flown in almost entirely beneath the radar of the Western media. On Saturday, Iran and China officially signed a 25 year, $400 billion co-operation pact. As one expert regional analyst has said, this deal will give East Asia its biggest presence in the Middle East since the Mongol invasion seven hundred years ago... More>>

 

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 