Update: Operation Horn

Statement to be attributed to Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy:

Police have now formally identified the body located in a wooded area near Bill Richardson Drive, Invercargill on Friday 26 March.

A post mortem has confirmed it is that of 68-year-old Raymond Horn who had been missing since 15 February.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Hundreds of hours were dedicated to trying to find Raymond and I'd like to thank both the police staff, Search and Rescue volunteers and concerned members of the community who helped look for him.

Police continue to provide support to Raymond's family.

© Scoop Media

