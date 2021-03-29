Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Carnival Day For Children – April 17

Monday, 29 March 2021, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand


Pompallier Mission, the historic property in Russell cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, is organising a Carnival Day on April 17th with free entry for everybody – big and small.

The carnival is part of Children’s Day – Te Rā O Ngā Tamariki, which is celebrated in New Zealand on the first Sunday in March. Our event was postponed due to the Covid19 Alert Level changes in March but is back with a bang in April! The objective of the special day is to encourage Kiwis to share time with children, and to celebrate how special and important our tamariki are.

“Pompallier Mission has really embraced the kaupapa of Children’s Day – Te Rā O Ngā Tamariki and we are teaming up with Project Island Song to provide a great day for children and their families in the Russell and wider Bay of Islands area,” says Pompallier Mission Visitor Services Coordinator Kirsty Hofstetter.

“We’ll have superheroes, princesses on stage, kapa haka, vintage fire engines, face painting, ice cream, art gallery, entertainment stage, heritage tours, and a native bird walk led by Project Island Song. We’re looking forward to this free day of fun for the whole whānau being a roaring success like it was last year.”

Other attractions on the day will include free family-friendly tours of Pompallier Mission, flax weaving, a petting zoo and a fire escape room challenge – as well as a Scan-venger hunt!

The Te Rā O Ngā Tamariki Carnival Day at Pompallier Mission runs from 10am-3pm. Free entry – everybody welcome.

