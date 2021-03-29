Next Stage Of Renwick’s Water Main Works Underway

Renwick’s water infrastructure is about to get a further boost with replacement works for the town’s water main.

This continues an infrastructure upgrade which started in 2019 to replace old pipelines, a project which will extend the life of the town’s water main by 100 years. The latest extension will replace 2,700m of old water main throughout the western part of Renwick.

It includes the following streets:

Boyce Street

Anglesea Street

Chante Crescent

Kowhai Drive

Inkerman Street

Havelock Street

Uxbridge Street

Contractors have started investigating existing services crossings and will continue to do so over the next three weeks. They will start to establish on site in mid-April, with work commencing along Boyce Street first.

Some access to properties adjacent to the construction areas will be restricted when the contractors excavate and lay the pipeline but residents will be advised of this, as well as any short-term water disruptions, as the works proceed.

The route of the new water main has been carefully chosen to avoid existing services as much as possible, and varies between berms, footpaths and the carriageway.

This $2,260,000 contract was awarded to Simcox (Isaac Construction Ltd).

