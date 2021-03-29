Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Independent Assessment Showing Council Doing Many Things Well

Monday, 29 March 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu chief executive Clive Manley is pleased with the second independent CouncilMARKTM assessment rating of BBB which shows Council has maintained its overall performance while making improvements in the key areas highlighted by the inaugural 2017 report.

This is a great result which was achieved through a lot of hard work by Council staff over the last four years.

I am very proud of the team and would like to thank them for their efforts as well as Mayor Cameron and the councillors for their support and leadership which was highlighted as a particular strength of Council in the assessment.

CouncilMARKTM is an excellent initiative developed by Local Government NZ (LGNZ) to help improve the public's knowledge of the work we are doing and to support councils to further improve the value we provide to our communities and stakeholders.

The programme involves independent experts assessing us on four key performance indicators being governance and leadership, finance and transparency, service delivery and asset management and communications and community engagement.

Our BBB rating is a solid improvement from our 2017 BB rating given our challenges of being a small, rural council with limited income, serving diverse communities over a geographically large area.

The improved rating indicates that Council is delivering competent outcomes in governance and leadership, financial decision making and transparency, service delivery and asset management and performing well in communications and engagement.

Mr Manley said that while Council was happy with our progress and the BBB rating it wasn’t an opportunity to rest on our laurels.

The assessment report highlighted the challenges we are facing with changing community priorities and increasing service level expectations that will require more innovation and creativity to ensure our small population base is not unreasonably burdened with high levels of debt.

As CouncilMARKTM is designed as a cycle of continuous improvement this assessment this will help focus our attention notably around project and risk management as we undertake our accelerated capital works programme.

Mayor Cameron said he wanted to thank Mr Manley and Council staff for the BBB result which was a good result and fair reflection of how Council was currently performing.

The release of the CouncilMARKTM report is very timely with Council having just opened its consultation on its new ten-year Long Term Plan 2021/31.

Many of the issues we are seeking feedback on are reflected in the report including improving outcomes around meeting increasing drinking water and environmental standards and engagement with Māori.

The Long Term Plan consultation is a great opportunity for people to have their say on these and other issues and whether they want more of a focus (spending) on a particular priority area to improve our performance,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why China’s Pact With Iran Is A Big Deal, And Why A Vaccination Target Isn’t

One of the most significant developments in global politics in a generation has flown in almost entirely beneath the radar of the Western media. On Saturday, Iran and China officially signed a 25 year, $400 billion co-operation pact. As one expert regional analyst has said, this deal will give East Asia its biggest presence in the Middle East since the Mongol invasion seven hundred years ago... More>>

 

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 