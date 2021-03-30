Update - Pandora Homicide Inquiry
Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Police investigation into yesterday's homicide in
Pandora, Napier continues today.
There will be an
increased Police presence in the Mersey Street industrial
area as we continue our inquiries.
We are actively
seeking witnesses to this incident.
If you have
information please contact Police on 105 and quote the file
number 210329/1374.
Alternatively information can be
submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
Further information will be released when it
becomes
available.
