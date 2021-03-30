Update - Pandora Homicide Inquiry

The Police investigation into yesterday's homicide in Pandora, Napier continues today.

There will be an increased Police presence in the Mersey Street industrial area as we continue our inquiries.

We are actively seeking witnesses to this incident.

If you have information please contact Police on 105 and quote the file number 210329/1374.

Alternatively information can be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

