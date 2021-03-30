Local Speed Limit Changes Take Effect This Thursday

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 11:02 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Lower speeds are just around the corner for a number of local roads from this Thursday.

New signs are being installed this week and from 1 April the new speed limits will come into force.

Designed to put the brake on vehicles and reduce crashes, the new speed limits are the result of amendments to the existing Council bylaw following the Local Road Speed Limits Bylaw Review.

The roads where speed limits will be changed are based on those identified by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency as being in the top 10% that would benefit from speed management.

“Others were identified through the submissions process in 2019 or where there has been a change of land use and an expansion of land development,” said Council Assets and Services Manager, Richard Coningham. “The speed limit changes take into account Waka Kotahi’s direction, the local speed environment and the aspirations of the local community.”

“This is an interim measure until new legislation expected later this year comes in which will allow a regionwide approach to review speed limits to take place,” said Richard. The Land Transport (NZTA) Legislation Amendment Bill which is currently going through Parliament includes aspects of speed management.

A two-stage consultation process as part of the review took place in 2019 and 2020 and was managed by the Council’s local roads management agency, Marlborough Roads. Formal consultation took place in September 2020 with 41 submissions received.

For more information on the new local speed limits go to:

https://bit.ly/3dcIzI8

