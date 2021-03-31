Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s
Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 11:11 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million
currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said
today.
“Auckland will likely have the highest
average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the
next 30 years, from net migration and natural increase (more
births than deaths) in relatively equal shares,”
population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack
said.
Auckland may have 2 million residents by the
early 2030s, but that milestone may come earlier or later
depending on levels of migration over the coming years.
Auckland is currently home to just over one-third of New
Zealand’s population (34 percent). By 2048 it could make
up 37 percent.
