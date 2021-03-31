Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Easter Weekend Collection Day Changes

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

There will be some changes to rubbish and recycling collections due to the upcoming public holidays.

If your usual collection day falls on Good Friday (Friday 2 April) your rubbish or recycling will be collected on Saturday 3 April. All other collection days in the week starting Monday 29 March stay the same.

All rubbish and recycling collections will be a day later than usual in the week starting Monday 5 April because of the public holiday for Easter Monday.

This means if your rubbish or recycling collection usually falls on Monday, it will be collected on Tuesday. If it’s usually collected on Tuesday it will be collected on Wednesday and so on until Saturday. Collections will return to normal from Monday 12 April.

Hamilton City Council Rubbish and Recycling Manager Trent Fowles encourages residents to download the free mobile app Antenno to check their collection day.

Antenno is the most accurate way to keep up to date with any changes as it sends weekly reminders. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

You can also find out what day to put your bins out using the address finder on fightthelandfill.co.nz or by staying updated via posts on the Council Facebook page.

“Our customer support team are also here to help if you have any questions that can’t be answered online,” said Fowles.

Rubbish and recycling will be collected as usual until the next public holiday for Anzac Day on Monday 26 April.

