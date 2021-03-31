Update - Pandora Homicide

As part of the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of Peter Lui in Pandora on Monday, Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle of interest.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the pictured maroon coloured Holden Commodore in the days prior to the incident on Monday.

The vehicle of interest was located by Police in Seddon Crescent in Napier early Tuesday morning.

Police understand that the events of Monday have rightfully caused concern and we want to reassure the community that there will be a strong and visible Police presence across the city.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation should call 105 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the file number: 210329/1374.

