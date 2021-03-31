Update - Pandora Homicide
Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
As part of the ongoing homicide investigation into the
death of Peter Lui in Pandora on Monday, Police are seeking
sightings of a vehicle of interest.
Police would like
to hear from anyone who saw the pictured maroon coloured
Holden Commodore in the days prior to the incident on
Monday.
The vehicle of interest was located by Police
in Seddon Crescent in Napier early Tuesday
morning.
Police understand that the events of Monday
have rightfully caused concern and we want to reassure the
community that there will be a strong and visible Police
presence across the city.
Anyone with information that
may assist with the investigation should call 105 or
anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote
the file number: 210329/1374.
You can also view this
release, including any additional images, on the NZ
Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/update-pandora-homicide
