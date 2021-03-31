Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairarapa Farmer Nurtures Marginal Farmland Into A Wetland

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington is backing a Carterton farmer’s vision to regenerate marginal farmland into a flourishing wetland through environmental programmes that support native biodiversity and healthy waterways.

Wetlands work hard for our people, land and wildlife. Today, only two per cent of Greater Wellington’s wetlands are estimated to remain, many of which are in a degraded state.

For the last three years, Clarence Stolte and his family have actively restored a wetland on their farm by fencing, trapping pest animals and native planting through Greater Wellington’s Healthy Waterways Programme.

Clarence says his vision for the future is to restore the farm’s wetland to its original state 200 years ago; full of bird life, full of all the natural wetland trees – and hopefully, the odd mudfish.

Through the Healthy Waterways Programme, Clarence received financial support to fence 1.5 hectares, plant over 1000 trees, and first-hand advice on maintaining the regenerating area.

“Someone once said to me that wetlands are like the kidneys of a farm - and I thought our farm could do with some kidneys,” says Clarence.

“The area was always a bit of a wet area, pretty marginal in terms of farming and about half the year it’s absolutely sodden and the other half it’s dried up. That’s when we realised it has better value as a wetland than a bit of farmland.”

The wetland is situated at the top of the farm and filters water from the neighbouring land before it enters the Stolte farm.

Clarence says his advice to other farmers who have marginal farmland that is too wet for majority of the year is to transform it into a wetland.

“Wetlands have got huge value in terms of ecology and it’s huge value in terms of the water quality outcomes that we can have if we restore those wetlands and use them as kidneys for your farm,” says Clarence.

Greater Wellington land management advisor, Petra Fransen, has been working alongside Clarence since the beginning and says the wetland was originally a bull paddock.

“Clarence and his family have always been keen to do their part for the environment, so it’s been awesome to see the progress they’ve made. They’ve been really engaged in restoring the wetland the whole way through.

“A highlight for me was seeing their kids participate in mudfish monitoring, planting trees and finding bird nests – it’s about more than just the environmental benefits, it’s educational too,” says Petra.

Clarence is also a key member in the restoration of the Waingawa Swamp a scheduled wetland and Queen Elizabeth II National Trust covenant in the Parkvale catchment. 

Chair of the Wairarapa Committee, Greater Wellington councillor Adrienne Staples says, “The Stolte family have achieved much to be proud of over a short period, this is a real testament to their commitment and hard work.

“They are a wonderful example of individuals practising te mana o te wai, which takes a holistic approach to managing waterways and prioritises the health and wellbeing of our freshwater,” says Cr Staples.

For more information on Greater Wellington’s Healthy Waterways Programme, visit: https://www.gw.govt.nz/healthy-waterways/.

To listen to Clarence’s full story, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRlRX8_FagA

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 