Otago Police Say Anywhere, Any Time

Otago Police will be out on the roads targeting drivers who put themselves and others at risk this long weekend.

“Motorists should be prepared to encounter a checkpoint anywhere at any time,” Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh says.

“We’ll be checking to ensure motorists are sticking to the speed limit, wearing their seatbelts and not driving impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

Alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes.

“The most regular comments people make after being caught drink driving are ‘I thought I was under the limit’, ‘I didn’t plan my ride home’ and ‘thought I wouldn’t get caught’,” Senior Sergeant Leigh says.

“Don’t be that person this Easter – if you are going to drink, don’t drive.

Organise a sober driver to pick you up, or use public transport, a taxi or other passenger service.

“If you are driving, there will be a lot of traffic on the road so be courteous and take regular breaks.

“We want everyone to enjoy their Easter holiday plans and return home safely."

© Scoop Media

