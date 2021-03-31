Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Infrastructure Front And Centre Of Lower Hutt’s 10 Year Plan

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council met today and agreed on the proposed 10 year plan which will be released for consultation next week.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that at its core, the proposed ten year plan is about getting the basics right for the people of Lower Hutt. The plan is aptly titled E whakatika ana i ngā mea matua - Getting the basics right.

"Our city is experiencing high levels of population growth, which is putting significant pressure on our ageing infrastructure. It’s critical we front up to these challenges and invest in the infrastructure that will ensure we build strong foundations for our city’s future," Mayor Campbell Barry says.

"The ten year budget proposes to more than double the amount of money we are planning to invest in key infrastructure. This includes investment of $582 million over ten years for our Three Waters network and $353 million for transport projects."

"It will take some time and significant effort to fully turn the tide on decades of underinvestment in our core infrastructure - however this is not a challenge our Council will shy away from."

Mayor Barry says the proposed 10 year plan also includes provision to deliver on key Council commitments, including important community infrastructure like Naenae Pool.

"We have committed to rebuilding Naenae Pool, and our proposed plan asks residents to endorse a proposed investment of up to $68 million to get the job done. We are fortunate to be able to ease the burden on ratepayers, with $27 million of that funding coming directly from central government.

As well as addressing the infrastructure challenges in Lower Hutt, the ten year plan recognises the impact COVID-19 has had on our communities. Affordability for local ratepayers is front of mind, and the ten year plan will focus on delivering a balanced budget over the next decade.

To achieve this, Council is making sure that borrowing levels are sustainable during this period, and ensuring rating levels are fair for our ratepayers. Council is therefore proposing a 5.9 per cent rates revenue increase for 2021-2022. This is an increase of $2.50 per week in 2021/22 for the average residential household.

"We know times are uncertain due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. This is why affordability is front of mind, and why we have made significant internal savings of $5.2 million, per year, before proposing this increase in rates."

"However, now is not the time to wind down investment and run the risk that our infrastructure will reach a crisis point and fail."

Consultation on the proposed 10 year plan will open on Tuesday 6 April and run through until Thursday 6 May. Mayor Barry says the proposed 10 year plan is subject to consultation with the community, and encourages every Lower Hutt resident to have their say.

"As Mayor, I’m committed to having an upfront and honest conversation with the community about the challenges we face, and what it will require to tackle them. I’m clear that this plan is the community’s plan, which makes feedback and consultation crucial to getting it right," Campbell Barry said.

***

Hutt City Council’s ten Year Plan includes six priorities. These include proposals for investment options. The six priorities are:

1. Investing in infrastructure

2. Increasing housing supply

3. Caring for and protecting our environment

4. Supporting an innovative, agile economy and attractive city

5. Connecting communities

6. Being financially sustainable

More information can be found at hutt.city/10yearplan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 