Canterbury Police Appeal For Information Following Assault
Thursday, 1 April 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Canterbury Police are currently investigating a serious
assault which occurred in the early hours of Sunday 21st
March outside the Cruz bar on Victoria Street,
Christchurch.
At about 3.15am Police were notified of
what appears to be an unprovoked assault on Victoria
Street.
Three victims were seriously assaulted with
one victim currently in Christchurch Hospital with serious
head injuries.
Police are investigating and are
seeking the assistance of the community to help identify the
offenders. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the
area from 2am till 4am on Sunday 21st March.
Contact
Canterbury Police on 105 if you have any information,
quoting file number 210321/2258. Alternatively you can also
call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555
111.
