Watercare Water Supply Update: 1 April

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO: