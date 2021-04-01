Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding Available For Events With A Distinct Kāpiti Flavour

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 10:19 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

 

The Major Events Fund, a key action of the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Economic Development Strategy, is now open for applications. The contestable fund supports major events that bring economic benefits to the district by attracting visitors and supporting the local economy.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Acting Economic Development Manager Leanna Hill says establishing and developing major events has been identified as a key driver in supporting long term economic development for the Kāpiti Coast District. Large events attract visitors, which in turn generates spending at local hospitality and retail businesses, accommodation and on tourism activities.

“Through our 2020/21 funding round, we focused on responding to the challenges of COVID-19 on major events with Council allocating $95,000 of advanced funding to support the Māoriland Film Festival, Ōtaki Kite Festival, the Kāpiti Food Fair and XTERRA. This ensured event organisers could secure sponsorship and plan ahead with more certainty.

“This leaves $105,000 in the 2021/22 contestable fund to support major events, of which $25,000 may be allocated for projects that are in the early stages of feasibility planning. Last year, two proposed events in an early stage of development received this funding - the Kāpiti Design and Arts Festival and the Matariki Light Arts festival. The Matariki Light Arts festival is set to go ahead in July this year and will be a fantastic drawcard for Kāpiti in the winter months,” says Ms Hill.

Councillor Rob McCann says this fund is designed to attract, grow and enhance major events that add to the vibrancy and personality of the district.

“A great example of this is the XTERRA Wellington Festival, which in its second year has grown to be a destination event that perfectly showcases our distinctive coastal landscape. For the sport and recreation communities nationally (and internationally before COVID-19) it has put Kāpiti on the map and attracted people to our district, who now know what we have on offer here,” says Mr McCann.

Application criteria is available on Council’s website, with entries accepted until Thursday 29 April at 5pm.

Final funding decisions will be made by Council on 17 June 2021.

www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/majoreventsfund

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 