Wither Hills Farm Park Opening For Easter Weekend

Wishes of a weekend bike ride or walk in the Wither Hills Farm Park have been granted by the weather gods.

As of 6.00 am today - Thursday 1 April - all tracks are now open.

“This week brought some wonderful rain across Marlborough, and it has been enough to sufficiently reduce the fire danger for us to open all tracks in the Farm Park to the public,” said Council Parks and Open Spaces officer, Robin Dunn. “The fire risk has now dropped below the park closure trigger point.”

The upper tracks in the Farm Park were closed in late January due to tinder dry conditions.

“We do still strongly advise park users to visit in the mornings only and stay off the upper tracks when windy,” said Robin. “It will take some time for the hills to green up after a dry summer and so we do still caution users to take care.”

Closed signs are in the process of being removed from the numerous entry points in the Farm Park by contractors, Downer.

