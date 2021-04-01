Historic Daring Schooner Approved To Berth Temporarily Next To Mangawhai Museum

Kaipara District Elected Members have voted in favour of a proposal to temporarily store the 157-year-old ship the Daring next to the Mangawhai Museum. During the temporary storage, the historic ship will be conserved and reassembled to her ‘as found’ state and a permanent location will be sought.

The Daring is a historic two-mast schooner, originally built as a cargo vessel at the Mangawhai boatyards. It was wrecked twice, the first time in 1864, and then again in 1865 when sailing from Taranaki to Manukau with a cargo of grass seed. In May 2018, shifting sands revealed the remains of the wreck on Muriwai Beach. The Daring was recovered in 2018 by the Daring Rescue Group, in consultation with Heritage New Zealand. Historic items were also found with the wreck, including shoes, bottles, tools and a Freemasons neckerchief.

Since August 2020, Kaipara District Council staff have supported trustees from the Mangawhai Museum, Mangawhai Daring Trust and Mangawhai Historic Village to work out what was needed to bring the matter before Council and get their agreement for it to be placed on Council land. The project is owned by the Mangawhai Daring Trust and no council funds are being used, aside from staff time.

Jenny Rooney, Kaipara District Council Project Lead for the Mangawhai Community Park has been pleased with the way the groups have worked together for such good results.

“All of the groups – The Mangawhai Daring Trust, The Mangawhai Museum and The Mangawhai Community Park Governance Committee – have worked closely with Council staff to ensure they followed the right processes, that would support the Trust to bring the Daring home. This is an important artefact and I am so pleased the Trust now have the approval of Council to temporarily house the historic schooner next to the Mangawhai Museum.”

Jim Wintle, Chair of the Daring Trust is excited to have the approval of Council and sees the decision as a fantastic result for the future of the Daring.

“Another major step forward in the incredible journey of the Daring ship and bringing her home. We’re looking forward to setting her up next to the Museum while we look for a more permanent location.”

The ship is currently being stored in Hobsonville. For health & safety reasons the ship will not be open to the public while it is being temporarily stored.

