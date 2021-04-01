Support From Council Staff Available For Farm Environment Plans

As the deadline to submit Farm Envrionment Plans (FEP) approaches, Council staff are offering one-on-one appointments for anyone needing support to complete their plans.

These appointments will be available over three afternoons this month, from 2pm to 5pm on April 8, 15 and 22. The deadline to submit FEPs is May 1.

“We’ve had an increasing number of enquiries from people wanting us to review their FEP and discuss the process so we’re offering these appointments throughout April to answer questions, provide feedback and help landowners get their FEP accross the line,” said Council integrated catchments manager Kerry Hudson.

A FEP outlines the sustainable management of soil, water and nutrient resources on farms and is individually designed to identify and manage environmental risks.

The plans are required under the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan for growers and farmers to carry out specific activities in the region.

For some low risk on-farm activities such as stock crossings, culverts and setbacks, farmers or growers may be able to use their FEP instead of applying for resource consent.

Our website outlines the relevant land uses that will require a FEP, along with comprehensive information and workbooks to assist growers and farmers.

To book an appointment with our staff, email FEP@gdc.govt.nz or call us on 8672049.

