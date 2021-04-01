Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Repeat Pāua Poachers From Wellington And Napier Banned From Fishing For Three Years

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

A Lower Hutt man and a Napier man have each received three-year fishing bans for repeatedly taking excess and undersize pāua, in recent years.

The men were sentenced in different courts for the unrelated offending yesterday.

Under the Fisheries Act 1996, bans are mandatory for anyone who commits certain offences more than once within seven years.

In 2019 Ionatana Sasi (51) was caught with 144 undersize pāua he took at Eastbourne near Burdan’s Gate in Wellington. It was the second time in four years that Mr Sasi has been before the court for stealing pāua in this area.

When MPI Fishery Officers asked him to come ashore, he dumped his catch bag in shallow water. Fishery officers retrieved the bag, inspected his catch, and found 156 pāua – more than 15 times the legal limit.

Mr Sasi told Fishery Officers that it was too much effort to gather the legal limit of 10, as most are undersize. He said he intended to measure all the pāua and return the undersize shellfish back to the sea.

The court did not accept that explanation as this was the second time Mr Sasi had been caught taking undersize pāua in that area.

Along with the ban, Mr Sasi had all his dive gear used in the fisheries offending forfeited to the Crown and was ordered to do 250 hours community work.

In a similar situation, a Napier man was also banned from fishing for three years, following his second conviction for taking excess pāua. An application to vary or expunge this ban will be heard in September. MPI opposes this.

Kelly Horowai Makoare (57) pleaded guilty to one charge under the Fisheries Act 1996. Along with being banned from fishing, he was fined $1200.

In February last year, Mr Makoare was diving for pāua at Pourerere Beach in Central Hawkes Bay.

Fishery Officers inspected his boat when he returned to shore and found him with 52 pāua, more than five times the daily limit.

“When someone takes more than their share they can ruin it for everyone. The rules are there for a reason - to help make sure we can all sustainably enjoy kaimoana.

“These sentences in Lower Hutt and Napier send a strong message that there are serious consequences for those who want to break the rules in place to protect pāua,” says MPI National Manager Fisheries Compliance, Steve Ham.

MPI encourages people to report suspected illegal activity through the ministry's 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 47 62 24). And, recreational fishers are encouraged to download the free NZ Fishing Rules app

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 