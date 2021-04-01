Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Section Of Dome Valley Safety Improvements Completed For Easter

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The installation of 2.2 kilometres of median and roadside barriers in the Dome Valley has been completed in time for the Easter long weekend.

These safety improvements are part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s delivery of the Road to Zero programme which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 40 per cent over the next decade

"People make mistakes, but those mistakes shouldn't cost us our lives,” says Senior Manager of Road Safety Fabian Marsh.

“The road safety barriers installed will be there to protect people by catching them when something goes wrong, preventing high severity injuries associated with run-off road crashes or head-on road crashes into oncoming vehicles."

“Where we have treated roads with median barriers in New Zealand, we have seen a reduction of death and serious injury by at least 65%."

"Median barriers are highly effective and one of the key interventions in the Government's Road to Zero strategy. They provide physical separation to prevent high-speed head-on crashes,” Mr Marsh says.

Seven people have died and more than 30 have been seriously injured in road crashes in the Dome Valley in the last five years.

Just last month, our project team working on the improvements assisted emergency services at the scene of a nearby head-on collision that killed two people.

"As soon as we saw what had happened, we went straight up to see what we could do to help," Site Supervisor Tom Jessop says.

"My team were quite shaken up. But one thing I told them afterwards was the work we were doing would prevent future crashes like this."

This latest work adds to an 800-metre flexible barrier installed at the southern end of the valley, just before Christmas.

Road Policing Prevention Manager Sergeant Brett Campbell-Howard says police are working with Waka Kotahi to ensure motorists are driving at the correct speeds through the worksites.

"The parts that are under construction are still high-risk areas and people just need to slow down and be patient over Easter, there is going to be a large flow of traffic going through," says Brett Campbell-Howard.

Easter Travel Advice

Waka Kotahi urges motorists to make their Easter holiday journeys safer and smarter by preparing well, planning ahead and making the right choices. Our interactive journey maps show the busiest routes and times over the Easter weekend that can be avoided by planning ahead.

It shows SH1 through Puhoi will be busiest on Thursday between 2:30pm and 5:15pm and Friday between 9:15am and 3:15pm. Returning on Monday, the busiest times are between 10:00am and 4:30 pm.

For those heading south from Auckland, the busiest times are between 2:00pm and 6:00pm on Thursday and between 10:00am and 2:00pm on Friday. Returning on Monday, expect the motorway to be busiest from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Please find a link to a video further explaining the safety improvement works and the impact the recent fatalities had on our crew in the Dome Valley.

https://youtu.be/V_yd4AdIprk

Other Content available:

Soundbites from Tom Jessop, Site Supervisor JK construction / Fabien Marsh, Waka Kotahi Senior Manager, Road Safety / Road Policing Prevention Manager Sergeant Brett Campbell-Howard.

https://youtu.be/o_tjmYuiDxc

B-roll - Installing median safety barriers in Dome Valley / Drive-by of completed median safety barrier stage one / Photos from crash scene/ GV's Dome Valley traffic

https://youtu.be/CnlZAKvjGJc

About Dome Valley safety improvements

We’re planning improvements that will help in the short to medium term ahead of the completion of the Ara Tūhono Pūhoi to Wellsford project. Once completed, the second stage of the project (Warkworth to Wellsford) will travel west of the Dome Forest, completely separate to the existing SH1. The Dome Valley route will remain for local journeys, walking and cycling, and as an alternate route for traffic if the new road is closed for any reason.

This stretch of road is windy with poor visibility and steep slopes so we are limited to the type of improvements we can use. We know that the following safety improvements suit the road and are proven to save lives:

  • Putting in flexible median safety barriers to prevent head-on crashes and a wide centreline so there’s more space between oncoming vehicles.
  • Making road shoulders wider throughout Dome Valley so it’s safer to pull over, and so there’s more room for people who cycle.
  • Adding new right turn bays at L Phillips Road/Sheepworld and at the Top of the Dome rest area to make it safer to turn.
  • Replacing the northbound and southbound passing lanes at the top of the Dome Valley with wide shoulder so slow vehicles have room to pull over.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 