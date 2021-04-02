Pandora Homicide - Further Appeal For Information

Hawke’s Bay Police investigating the death of Peter Lui in Pandora on Monday are making a further appeal to the public for information which may assist.

Police are asking any truck drivers or operators who have recording dashboard cameras and were in Napier, specifically Pandora and Onekawa, between 12:30 and 2:00pm on Monday 29 March to get in touch.

We are continuing to seek sightings of the attached vehicle of interest which was located by Police in Napier early on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 210329/1374.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

