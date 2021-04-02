Drug Driving Law: Illegal Drug 'Limits' Should Be Zero

Allowing ‘legal limits’ for people to drive under the influence of illegal drugs is ‘bone-deep stupid’, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“It’s quite unbelievable for the government to accept any sort of level of dangerous illegal drugs in someone’s system while they are driving.”

“How can the government be so cavalier as to signal to all in sundry that there is now a certain acceptable limit with which one can not only take illegal drugs, but they can then get in a vehicle and drive.”

“This will only end in more drug driving and more deaths on our roads.”

“The fact is these drugs are illegal. There is no testing, no measurement, no ability to know what impairment might even look like.”

“This just seems to be another step down the slippery pathway by Labour and the Greens to decriminalise drug use.”

“The only responsible thing to do would be to have a zero-tolerance for illegal drug-driving. Simple. There is no feasible reason why there should be legal limits set for the use of illegal drugs.”

“These drugs are dangerous and untested. Why the government would let people drive with any illegal drug in their system is beyond belief," says Mr Ball.

“The only way this new piece of legislation should pass is with the introduction of a ‘no-limit’ standard for drug driving.”

© Scoop Media

