Update - SH 30 / SH 32 Crash

One person has died following a crash at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near Whakamaru earlier today.

The crash occurred at around midday and involved two vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

Nobody else was seriously injured.

The road remains closed around the crash scene and motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

© Scoop Media

