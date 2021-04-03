Water Incident: Taieri Mouth, Dunedin

Five people have been transported to Dunedin Hospital after a small boat capsized near Taieri Mouth this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 1pm after a small boat with an outboard motor flipped as it was heading out and attempting to cross the bar.

An adult and two children, all in a serious condition, were airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

Another adult and child were transported to hospital via ambulance.

Both were in a moderate condition.

The group was brought back to shore by local jet skiers and surfers.

First aid was initially provided by two surfers who are also medical doctors.

The boat is yet to be recovered.

Further updates will be provided when available.

