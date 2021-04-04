Update - Taieri Mouth Boating Incident

Police continue to investigate the death of a child following a boating incident near Taieri Mouth yesterday.

A second child remains in the Intensive Care Unit but is in a stable condition at this time.

The boat involved in this incident has now been located and Maritime NZ have also commenced an investigation.

Police will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner and are focused on supporting the family of the people involved in this tragic incident.

We also recognise that several people came to the aid of the boat occupants yesterday and assisted in rescuing them and providing first aid.

This included surf lifesavers, off-duty doctors, and members of the public who happened to be in the area.

We wish to thank all those people for their assistance and acknowledge the distress they may be feeling.

If anyone feels they need support following this incident Police encourages them to reach out for help.

Free call or text 1737 any time.

Local iwi have placed a rāhui in the area of the Taieri Mouth until 9am tomorrow, Monday 5 April 2021.

