Queenstown Police Seeking Footage Of Disorder
Sunday, 4 April 2021, 1:07 pm
Police investigating a disorder in central Queenstown
last night are seeking anyone who may have seen what
happened to come forward.
Around 9:15pm, Police have
attended an incident at The World Bar on Church
Street.
Two people ended up in hospital - one with
head injuries, the other with facial injuries.
There
were a number of people around who may have witnessed what
happened, and captured footage on video or camera.
To
assist with ongoing inquiries, Police would urge anyone with
footage to please email it to psz084@police.govt.nz
