Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire Crews Respond To Several Rural Fires In The South

Sunday, 4 April 2021, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are responding to several rural blazes in Southland, Otago and South Canterbury today, with strong winds preventing helicopters from being deployed in most areas.

On-call Region 5 Commander Keith McIntosh said the regional coordination centre had been activated to monitor the situation in Otago and Southland, where he said resources were stretched due to the large number of call-outs. At one stage this afternoon, 37 appliances and tankers were involved across the region.

Mr McIntosh urged people to check old fire sites on their properties to make sure they were fully out, and not to contemplate lighting new fires. Fire permits have been suspended across Otago.

As at 2.30pm crews were fighting three separate fires in Southland - two within five km of each other in the Waimea Valley, with another near Dacre.

Assistant Area Commander Deane Chalmers said that the first fire in the Waimea Valley was reported in a hedge at 8am and because of the wind it rapidly spread 400m along the roadside to a haybarn and deer yards. Five appliances and six tankers fought the fire, coordinated from the command unit. "Due to the determined efforts of the firefighters, we were able to protect the house and other important structures on the farm," Mr Chalmers said.

He understood that power lines arcing together had caused that fire.

By 2pm the site was being dampened down and crews were redeployed to a second fire about 5km away. That fire had started in a pile of forestry slash and was moving uphill towards a small forestry plantation. Mr Chalmers said that with winds gusting up to 100km/hr in the area, it had not been possible to use helicopters. By 3pm conditions were beginning to ease, with higher humidity and lower winds, and crews had contained the fire within a cordon.

The fire near Dacre was reported just after 1pm and had burned a hedge and haybales. Crews from Invercargill, Edendale and Wyndham are still at the scene.

The occupants of three properties are being prepared to evacuate near Fairlie as crews from five rural and four urban brigades battle a fire in a forestry plantation, which started around midday. Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Ray Gardner said five appliances, five tankers and three diggers were currently on site with more resources on the way, including the Timaru Command Unit.

The fire began in an area of forestry operations and had begun to spread to the standing trees, but efforts to prevent it spreading further had so far been successful. Mr Gardner said conditions were difficult with high winds and smoke.

Near Owaka, two helicopters and four ground crews are fighting a fire which has reignited from a previous rural burnoff.

And near Waikouaiti fire crews are working to protect a house after two workshops were destroyed by a fire which had begun in a line of trees.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 