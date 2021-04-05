Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Voluntary Conservation Thriving In Lower Hutt

Monday, 5 April 2021, 4:59 am
Press Release: Wainuiomata Rural Community Association Inc

The Environment Court has recently closed the application of Forest & Bird Society that sought to reintroduce Hutt City Council’s withdrawn proposal for Plan Change 46. The proposed plan change was to apply restrictive “Significant Natural Area” restrictions on over 1200 private properties in Lower Hutt under s.6C of the Resource Management Act 1991. The failure of the Forest and Bird application confirms and reinforces the Council’s 2018 eventual decision to work collaboratively with private property owners and support their efforts to protect and enhance indigenous biodiversity after an extended period of dispute with local landowners.

Since the Plan Change 46 proposals were withdrawn by the Council on 29 November 2018:

The PC 36 Environment Court case has protected indigenous biodiversity within all residential zones. Property owners must obtain a resource consent from Council to materially remove any indigenous vegetation.

Council has been actively working with a representative group of property owners on how best to support voluntary private efforts.

The Council established a process and budget for property owners to apply for Council support through “Indigenous Biodiversity Grants”.

Over 100 property owners applied for grants. So far 56 applications have been actioned. In addition plants have been sourced and distributed.

Separately, several private property owners have established QE2 Trust “forever protected” covenants over biodiversity on their properties. These areas are monitored by the trust, which funds pest control and protective measures such as fencing

Extensive pest control by long-serving volunteers has continued.

A local landowner, Diana Clark has facilitated the collaboration with property owners. “It wasn’t easy to get started after all the bad feeling generated in 2018. But Council’s promise that information collected from grant applicants would not be used to identify properties for further SNA proposals restored some trust. Since then good progress has been made. Budget allocations already exist for two further years and a further round of grant applications is about to open.”

Deputy Chair of WRCAI, Craig Innes stated ‘The process carried out by Council in 2018 to target private landowners was deeply flawed. It was also unnecessary as about 60% of Lower Hutt’s total land area is publicly owned.’

A significant proportion of the total public land is covered with natural vegetation. Urban reserves such as sports grounds only make up a small proportion of the total district. So protecting and enhancing environmental values on public land, supplemented by voluntary conservation efforts, delivers conservation outcomes few cities in New Zealand or elsewhere can match”.

Authorised by Craig Innes, WRCA Deputy Chair, wainuiomata.rural@gmail.com

Craig Innes is Deputy Chair of WRCAI and experienced with land classification and mapping.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wainuiomata Rural Community Association Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 