Te Ao With Moana Tonight – On Māori Television

The challenges of being both Māori and a member of a Christian-based faith in 2021 are explored in TE AO WITH MOANA – screening on Māori Television at 8.00 PM tonight (Monday 5 April 2021).

Joining host Moana Maniapoto in the studio is Destiny Church co-founder, Pastor Hannah Tamaki, and former National MP and Christian, Alfred Ngaro.

Also interviewed in tonight’s Easter Monday special is Mamari Stephens (Anglican), Adrian Rurawhe (Rātana), Rawiri Waititi (Ringatū), Danny Goddard and Maru Karatea-Goddard (Catholic), and Matt McCarten (Agnostic).

TE AO WITH MOANA – tonight at 8.00 PM on Māori Television.

