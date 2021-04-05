Te Ao With Moana Tonight – On Māori Television
Monday, 5 April 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Maori Television
The challenges of being both Māori and a member of a
Christian-based faith in 2021 are explored in TE AO WITH
MOANA – screening on Māori Television at 8.00 PM tonight
(Monday 5 April 2021).
Joining host Moana Maniapoto in
the studio is Destiny Church co-founder, Pastor Hannah
Tamaki, and former National MP and Christian, Alfred
Ngaro.
Also interviewed in tonight’s Easter Monday
special is Mamari Stephens (Anglican), Adrian Rurawhe
(Rātana), Rawiri Waititi (Ringatū), Danny Goddard and Maru
Karatea-Goddard (Catholic), and Matt McCarten
(Agnostic).
TE AO WITH MOANA – tonight at
8.00 PM on Māori
Television.
