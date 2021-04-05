Name Release - Serious Crash, Ashburton Lakes

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Hakatere Potts Road in the Ashburton Lakes area on 27 March 2021.

He was Ashley Neil O'Donnell, 35, of Ashburton Lakes.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr O'Donnell's family and friends.

