SH2 Crash, Western Hutt Road, Wellington
Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 11:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Following a crash this morning near the Melling Link on
State Highway 2 the road is now open in both
directions.
However, due to an issue with the traffic
lights, southbound vehicles cannot turn right into
Tirohanga.
