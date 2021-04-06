Night Closures Pelorus Bridge, SH6, Marlborough

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be working at the Pelorus Bridge, on SH6, between Nelson and Havelock, for three nights coming up: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 19-21 April.

The work will run between 7 pm and 6 am and will cause up to two hours delays for people arriving after the 8 pm open slot.

Damage to the bridge will be repaired over the three nights, as well as other routine maintenance. The following two nights, Thursday and Friday, 22 and 23 April, could also be night closures if it is wet earlier in the week.

Can we get over the bridge overnight? Yes, plan your journey to avoid delays

After closing at 7 pm, drivers will be allowed through at 8 pm, with a ten to 15-minute window.

From 8pm until 6am, traffic will be allowed through every two hours – ie at 10pm, midnight, 2 am and 4 am. Full opening at 6am.

Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers who may be inconvenienced by this work. Emergency access will be managed at all times.

