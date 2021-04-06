Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton To Revisit Maaori Wards

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 5:25 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council will revisit the issue of establishing Maaori wards for the city in time for the next election.

Last week Council voted against introducing Maaori wards for the 2022-25 triennium.

But it did unanimously vote to strengthen Maaori representation and participation, including consideration of wards. It also voted to strengthen the role of Maangai Maaori following the adoption of a strategy, He Pou Manawa Ora. That draft strategy was developed alongside Maaori.

Today Council was advised a majority of Councillors had formally sought to revoke last week’s decision. The revocation was formally supported by Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate along with Councillors Ryan Hamilton, Maxine van Oosten, Dave Macpherson, Martin Gallagher, and Sarah Thomson. Other Councillors may yet sign it.

The Notice of Revocation will be addressed as part of the Long-Term Plan Council meeting on 15 April. The item is scheduled for 3pm. At that meeting, Council will consider a new motion which considers putting Maaori wards in place by the next election, but only after engaging with the wider community.

That community engagement would be held from from 16 April until 10 May.

Mayor Southgate said she was acutely aware of how deeply hurt some people had been by last week’s decision which had pushed out the possibility of Maaori wards for the city. Over Easter weekend she was dismayed to see rifts forming in the community.

“I understand people’s frustration and hurt and I have felt that myself very keenly. But my concern has always been to take people with us,” she said.

“So my focus over Easter has been encouraging and supporting my Councillor colleagues to revisit last week’s decision, on the proviso that there will be wider community engagement before a final decision is made. That was important to me, and important to others."

She stressed a poll “was absolutely not an option”.

“No, those days are well gone. What I want, and what I think other Councillors also want, is an opportunity to socialise this issue with people more widely so they understand what we are seeking to achieve. Saying that, the final decision, on 19 May, will be Council’s.”

Southgate said she had had positive and productive talks with Maaori leaders over the Easter weekend as well as earlier today.

“We share the same aspirations around better representation of Maaori and Maaori wards are one option to do that. There are also other tools. At the end of the day, there is not one person around our table who does not want improved outcomes for all people in our city.”

Southgate acknowledged the resignation today of one of five Maangai Maaori, Hemi Rau, over this issue.

“I understand Hemi’s frustration and while I respect his decision, I am saddened by it. We are looking to strengthen the Maaori voice around our table and he would have had a role in that going forward.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Tourism Industry Pressured The Government To Create The Travel Bubble

Today is when the fate (and date) of the trans-Tasman travel bubble will be announced by PM Jacinda Ardern and -already– Opposition leader Judith Colins has been demanding that the bubble needs to be put in place this week, or else. How come, Collins complained this morning, that Australia has been willing to accept quarantine -free travel from New Zealand for six months, but we haven’t been willing to reciprocate?
Duh. Once again, National declares itself unfit to rule. Short answer: they’ve had more Covid than we have... More>>

 

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: Kiri Allan To Take Leave Of Absence

Kiri Allan, Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management will undertake a leave of absence while she undergoes medical treatment for cervical cancer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I consider Kiri not just a colleague, but a friend. ... More>>

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>


Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 