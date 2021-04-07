Change Of Fire Seasons For Mainland Auckland And The Hauraki Islands

From 8 am Wednesday 7 April, Auckland mainland is changing to an open fire season, and the populated Hauraki Gulf Islands (Great Barrier, Waiheke, Kawau, Ponti and Rakino) are going into a restricted season. The conservation islands remain in a total fire ban.

An open fire season means you don’t need a permit to light an outdoor fire. A restricted season means you need to apply for a permit before being able to light a fire outside. People can check the fire season for their specific area at www.checkitsalright.nz

Principal Rural Fire Officer Thomas Harre says they have been generally pleased with how Aucklanders behaved with fire over the summer.

"There are a lot of rural spots around Auckland and our land managers complied really well to all the restrictions we had in place over the summer," Mr Harre says.

Mr Harre says while they have had enough rain to loosen the restrictions, there is still a potential fire danger around Auckland.

He says there is still potential for a fire to spread if the conditions are right, and anyone thinking of undertaking a burn should carefully plan it.

To apply for a fire permit or information on fire safety and tips for the safe lighting of fires, visit www.checkitsalright.nz

© Scoop Media

