Restricted Fire Season For North Marlborough

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

North Marlborough is moving to a restricted fire season at 8am on Thursday 8 April. This is all parts of Marlborough north of the Wairau River (excluding Rarangi and the Diversion) and includes Picton, Havelock and Department of Conservation land in the area.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Chris Hayles says all of Marlborough has been in a prohibited fire season since January 26 2021, but the fire danger in the north has now reduced to the point where North Marlborough can move to a restricted fire season.

"Some parts in north Marlborough have had up to 150mls of rain recently and we’re seeing the north green up nicely - but there is still a fire risk," he says.

"Anyone planning a fire in the open in these areas will need to apply for a fire permit at www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the conditions listed on their permit."

"It’s still extremely dry further south with high temperatures forecast, so south Marlborough will remain in a prohibited fire season until further notice. This includes all land south of the Wairau River (including Rarangi and the Diversion), Blenheim, Renwick, Seddon, Ward and Department of Conservation land. The prohibited fire season means no outdoor fires can be lit in these areas."

Kaikoura district will remain in a restricted fire season until further notice.

"You can check the fire season for your specific area at www.checkitsalright.nz," Chris Hayles says.

"Thank you to everyone in the Marlborough/Kaikoura district for being aware of the fire danger and staying safe so far this summer. It’s important everyone keeps vigilant and follows our fire safety tips at www.checkitsalright.nz to prevent a wildfire."

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
