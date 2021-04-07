Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga CBD Needs A Commercial Rates Freeze

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Tauranga City Council commissioners to freeze commercial rates in support of rejuvenating its CBD.

Union spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke says, “Tauranga businesses are struggling to keep their doors open in the wake of multiple lockdowns and a lack of cruise ship tourists, with many shops having closed down or relocated.”

“If the Council is serious about making the CBD more attractive and welcoming for visitors, it should be freezing commercial rates so that customers actually have shops to return to. Businesses that cannot stay afloat due to rate hikes will simply continue to shut their doors or move elsewhere."

“A rates freeze is the prudent response to the economic pressures facing Tauranga businesses.”

