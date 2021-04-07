Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Our Plan For The Next Ten Years

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

 

Feedback opens today on Waikato District Council’s consultation document as it looks to prepare the 2021-31 Long Term Plan, which is the district’s plan of attack for the next 10 years.

Our plan, which is reviewed and updated every three years, is asking three key questions: what general rate increase option you prefer, should we sell our pensioner housing and should we continue our inorganic kerbside rubbish collection service. At the same time, we’re also asking for feedback on the way we hand out funding, user fees and charges, our development contributions policy and the community hall catchment review.

We’re proposing a “hard and fast” general rate increase in year 1 of 9% and then 3.5% for year 2 and 3 of the plan. Our other option sets the general rate increase at 7% in year 1, 6% in year 2 and 4% in year 3.

The inorganic kerbside rubbish collection service has been popular in the Waikato district for a long time, but it is becoming harder and harder to deliver, not just because of rising costs in this area.

We have 34 pensioner flats in Tuakau, Huntly and Ngaruawahia. We’re proposing to sell these to a dedicated social housing provider.

Waikato district Mayor Allan Sanson says we need to balance what we can deliver with what is affordable in terms of rates and debt. “As a fast growth area council, this balancing act will prove to be a huge challenge for us all in the coming years. We need to keep up with this growth, while making sure our community is a desirable place to live, work and play.

“As we worked through preparing for the next 10 years, we knew we were looking down the barrel of rising costs in the three waters area. This is mostly by stricter controls for water quality and by the growth in our district.

“We need to balance the services we provide with what our community can afford. As elected members representing you, we have had to make some tough decisions as we have prepared this LTP. We’ve had to weigh up what is best and right for the district, with what we feel is affordable. Trust me when I say there have been many sleepless nights mulling this dilemma over.”

A number of these challenges and the issues we’re wanting your feedback on are outlined in our consultation document, which will be available from next week at all Council offices and libraries and by phoning us on 0800 492 452, otherwise check out www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/ltp for more information and have your say today.

WHAT’S STILL TO COME

We need your help – delivering on bold plans needs to be a genuine collaboration between us as the council and you as the community. We need to make sure we get the best outcomes and strike the right balance.

The decisions we need to make affects you, your whaanau, your neighbours and even your dog. Make sure you get involved and have your say before 5pm Friday 7 May 2021. Do this by visiting www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/ltp or by phoning us on 0800 492 452 and we’ll post you out a submission form.

WE’RE COMING TO A TOWN NEAR YOU

To make sure everyone can get involved, we will be coming to a town near you soon to answer your questions. Come along to one of these drop-in sessions to ask us questions or get help making a submission.

Town Date Time Location 
Port Waikato    
 Sunday 11 April 11am-2pm Port Waikato Community Hub 
Pokeno    
 Monday 12 April 6.30pm-8pm Pokeno Hall 
 Sunday 18 April 8am-2pm Pokeno Market 
Tuakau    
 Tuesday 13 April 6.30pm-8pm Tuakau Hall 
Te Akau    
 Tuesday 13 April 6.30pm-8pm Te Akau Complex 
Glen Murray    
 Wednesday 14 April 6.30pm-8pm Glen Murray Hall 
Te Kauwhata    
 Wednesday 14 April 6.30pm-8pm Aparangi, Simmons Hall 
Huntly    
 Thursday 15 April 6.30pm-8pm Huntly Memorial Hall 
Taupiri    
 Friday 16 April 11am-2pm Farmsource Taupiri (BBQ) 
Ngaruawahia    
 Monday 19 April 6.30pm-8pm Ngaruawahia War Memorial Hall 
Mangatangi    
 Monday 19 April 6.30pm-8pm Mangatangi Hall 
Otaua    
 Tuesday 20 April 6.30pm-8pm Otaua Hall 
Gordonton    
 Wednesday 21 April 6.30pm-8pm Gordonton Hall 
Te Kowhai    
 Thursday 22 April 6.30pm-8pm Te Kowhai Hall 
Tamahere    
 Tuesday 27 April 6.30pm-8pm Tamahere Model Country School After School Building 
 Saturday 17 April 8.30am-1pm Tamahere Market 
Matangi    
 Wednesday 28 April 6.30pm-8pm Matangi Hall 
Raglan    
 Thursday 29 April 6.30pm-8pm Raglan Supper Room 
 Sunday 11 April 9am-2pm Raglan Creative Market

“Please get involved and make sure you have your say before Council makes its final decisions in June. I hope as many people as possible take the time to get involved and speak up,” Mayor Sanson says.

