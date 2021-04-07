Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson City Council To Stop Accepting Cheque Payments From 1 May

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


From Saturday 1 May 2021, cheques will no longer be accepted by Nelson City Council as a method of payment.

This is happening because all the major New Zealand banks are discontinuing the use of cheques and cheque books, due to the changing ways their customers choose to do their banking.

Nelson City Council continues to offer other ways to pay.

The easiest and most convenient way of making or receiving a payment is electronically.

There are multiple options, including via direct debit, automatic payment, direct credit, telephone banking and online credit card payment available on the Nelson City Council website.

You can also continue to pay in person with cash, Eftpos or credit card.

If you need help with making the move to electronic payments, please contact your bank in the first instance.

Direct debits for rates can be set up on our website, or you can speak with a member of our Customer Service Centre team at Civic House, 110 Trafalgar Street, Nelson, email enquiry@ncc.govt.nz or call us on 03 546 0200.

Nelson City Council’s website also includes information on rates rebates and remissions for people who are having difficulty paying their rates.

The Nelson Public Libraries will also be offering free classes in May and June, which cover keeping safe online, tips for online banking, how to pay rates online and online communication.

