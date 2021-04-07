Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Calling For Feedback To Help Secure Kāpiti’s Future

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is calling for feedback on its draft Long-term Plan. Consultation will run from 7 April to 10 May.

The draft Long-term Plan lays out the mahi Council intends to do over the next 20 years. It details the planned activities, services and projects, how much things are likely to cost and how Council plans to pay for them.

Mayor K Gurunathan say there’s a lot to consider this Long-term Plan, from managing growth, to our COVID-19 response and recovery, to housing, through to responding to climate change. We’re dealing with some complex issues, so we need a bold plan to secure our future.

“We’re proposing an ambitious Capital Works programme to deliver projects that support recovery and provide the infrastructure renewals and upgrades we need to maintain core services and prepare for our district’s expected growth.

“In the last three years we’ve spent, on average, $23.2 million on capital works. For the first three years of this plan, we propose a capital expenditure programme of $221.5 million – an average of $73.8 million in each year.

“We’ve spent years managing our finances to improve our financial position and ensure we are ready for a time like this,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

“What we are proposing in this plan will have a direct impact on people’s rates (we’re proposing an average rates increase of 7.8 percent for 2021/22), the services and facilities we offer, and how we prioritise our mahi.

“The feedback we receive will help Councillors deliver the finalised Long-term Plan with confidence and a collective voice.”

Council is also inviting views on four key decisions: if Council should take a bigger role in improving access to housing; how best to proceed with the Paekākāriki seawall; whether a council-controlled organisation (CCO) would be helpful for future activities; and if Council should investigate how there might be a role for the Council in the airport to keep services going.

“These are big questions and the first two key decisions – our role in housing and the Paekākāriki Seawall - will involve capital spending so it’s important that we hear from our community as this will have a direct impact on rates,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

“Work to establish a CCO and explore ways for Council to have a role in the future of the airport could be funded from existing operational budgets – there would be no direct impact on rates during the investigation stages.”

Copies of the consultation document are available at Council service centres, pools and libraries. The document can also be accessed online at kapiticoast.govt.nz/longtermplan.

Feedback on the draft plan can be provided online or in writing, or in person at one of the Council’s Long-term Plan community pop-ups.

Following consultation all feedback will be reviewed and Council, as the community’s elected representatives, will meet again in June to discuss the adoption of a final Long-term Plan 2021-41.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bubble Economics, And The New Pro-gun, Pro-hunting Firearms Panel

The travel bubble with Australia will throw a lifeline to tourism operators, who have first-hand experience that thrifty domestic tourists are no real substitute for the free spending visitors from offshore. According to the Global Data research organisation, the annual spend of domestic tourists in this country during 2019 was only about $305, while the average expenditure of Australian visitors here during 2019 was $4,642... More>>

 

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: Kiri Allan To Take Leave Of Absence

Kiri Allan, Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management will undertake a leave of absence while she undergoes medical treatment for cervical cancer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I consider Kiri not just a colleague, but a friend. ... More>>

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>


Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 