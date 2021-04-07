Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feedback Sought On New Design For Wainuiomata Streetscape

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has announced that Hutt City Council is seeking community feedback on different elements of a new design for Wainuiomata’s Town Centre.

"The design we are consulting on is a result of collaboration with Love Wainuiomata, who have been actively engaging the wider community on Queen Street since 2015" Campbell Barry says.

"With the multi-million dollar redevelopment of the Wainuiomata Mall site happening next door, now is the right time to bring to life the community’s vision for our Town Centre.

"To do so, we are creating a new "civic heart" that will transform the use of this space by people," Campbell Barry says.

Wainuiomata Ward Councillor Cr Brown says the aim of the proposed upgrade of Queen Street infrastructure is to create a vibrant, safe and attractive place.

"The new streetscape will create a new space surrounding the ANZAC memorial, and space for activities and events," says Cr Brown.

"We plan to build a decked area between the new civic heart and the Wainuiomata Community Hall and Community Centre. The space would be used for a diverse range of events including outdoor markets, arts and cultural performances, and exhibitions.

"Activities within the hall can spill out into the square, and installing a bridge will enhance accessibility and create a stronger relationship between the Hall and the new civic heart.

"Ultimately, the activity within the hall will create an animated backdrop to life in the square, which reflects our vibrant and thriving community," says Cr Brown.

A kiosk is also proposed on the edge of the square between the Hall and the Library. This small flexible building could perform a variety of functions, such as a small café. A shade canopy will provide shelter and enclosure, and the structures are designed in a modular way, so there is opportunity to create more space depending on community needs.

Feedback is open until Thursday 6 May.

- Fill in a feedback form at Wainuiomata Library

- Attend a 10 year plan consultation meeting on Tuesday 15 April, 5pm-7pm, at the Wainuiomata Community Hub

- Online via our Have Your Say

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bubble Economics, And The New Pro-gun, Pro-hunting Firearms Panel

The travel bubble with Australia will throw a lifeline to tourism operators, who have first-hand experience that thrifty domestic tourists are no real substitute for the free spending visitors from offshore. According to the Global Data research organisation, the annual spend of domestic tourists in this country during 2019 was only about $305, while the average expenditure of Australian visitors here during 2019 was $4,642... More>>

 

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: Kiri Allan To Take Leave Of Absence

Kiri Allan, Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management will undertake a leave of absence while she undergoes medical treatment for cervical cancer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I consider Kiri not just a colleague, but a friend. ... More>>

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>


Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 