Submissions Open For The 2021 East Auckland Youth Visual Arts Showcase
The Howick Youth Council’s East Auckland Visual Arts Showcase is seeking artwork submissions from young artists living in East Auckland.
Our Youth Visual Arts Showcase is accepting all mediums of visual art whether it be painting, sculpture, animation, photography, or mixed media.
With 45 exhibited pieces of art last year, the
showcase is an incredible opportunity for young artists to
get a taste of what it’s like to show off their art in a
real live gallery. The showcase will continue to have expert
judging as in previous years, but both casual and
professional submissions are
welcome.
2021’s showcase will happen over June in the Malcolm Smith Gallery at UXBRIDGE Arts & Culture in Howick Village.
This project is supported by the Auckland Creative Communities Scheme, UXBRIDGE Arts & Culture, Arts Out East and Te Tuhi. The Howick Youth Council (HYC) is proudly supported by the Howick Local Board to empower young people through projects and events.
This exhibition will be free to view and is open to submissions from youth aged between 12 and 24 who live in the area covered by the Howick Local Board. Submissions do not have to be specifically created for the showcase.
“It’s a heartening experience for our team to provide a platform where young artists in our community can gain insight into the art world. In its fourth year, we’re truly excited to see what will come forth in the showcase,” says HYC team lead Elaine Huang, whose volunteer youth council team is in charge of the project.
2021 will be the fourth year in which the showcase has been run.
To learn more about submitting artwork, please visit http://youth.org.nz/visualart21/
Submissions
for the showcase close on May 4th.
About HYC
The Howick Youth Council (HYC) is a volunteer
collective of passionate young individuals striving to make
Howick, Pakuranga, Botany and Flat Bush, a more attractive
and vibrant place for its young people. We're supported by
the Howick Local Board with an aim to represent, develop and
connect young people in the East Auckland area through
running a variety of projects and ensuring youth voices are
heard in the decisions that shape our
city.