Submissions Open For The 2021 East Auckland Youth Visual Arts Showcase

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 8:44 am
Press Release: Howick Youth Council

The Howick Youth Council’s East Auckland Visual Arts Showcase is seeking artwork submissions from young artists living in East Auckland.

Our Youth Visual Arts Showcase is accepting all mediums of visual art whether it be painting, sculpture, animation, photography, or mixed media.

With 45 exhibited pieces of art last year, the showcase is an incredible opportunity for young artists to get a taste of what it’s like to show off their art in a real live gallery. The showcase will continue to have expert judging as in previous years, but both casual and professional submissions are welcome. 
 

2021’s showcase will happen over June in the Malcolm Smith Gallery at UXBRIDGE Arts & Culture in Howick Village.

This project is supported by the Auckland Creative Communities Scheme, UXBRIDGE Arts & Culture, Arts Out East and Te Tuhi. The Howick Youth Council (HYC) is proudly supported by the Howick Local Board to empower young people through projects and events.

This exhibition will be free to view and is open to submissions from youth aged between 12 and 24 who live in the area covered by the Howick Local Board. Submissions do not have to be specifically created for the showcase.

“It’s a heartening experience for our team to provide a platform where young artists in our community can gain insight into the art world. In its fourth year, we’re truly excited to see what will come forth in the showcase,” says HYC team lead Elaine Huang, whose volunteer youth council team is in charge of the project.

2021 will be the fourth year in which the showcase has been run.

To learn more about submitting artwork, please visit http://youth.org.nz/visualart21/

Submissions for the showcase close on May 4th.
 

About HYC

The Howick Youth Council (HYC) is a volunteer collective of passionate young individuals striving to make Howick, Pakuranga, Botany and Flat Bush, a more attractive and vibrant place for its young people. We're supported by the Howick Local Board with an aim to represent, develop and connect young people in the East Auckland area through running a variety of projects and ensuring youth voices are heard in the decisions that shape our city.
 

