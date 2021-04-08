House Project Passes Major Milestone

The project to strengthen and restore the Aigantighe Heritage House Gallery has passed a major milestone with the issuing of resource consent for the work.

The issuing of the consent marks a significant step in the project to save the 116 year old heritage building, Aigantighe House – formerly owned by the Grant family, and gifted to become the region’s public Art Gallery in the mid-1950s.

This strengthening and restoration project will see the Aigantighe Heritage House Gallery, attributed to the architect James S. Turnbull, brought up to code, with its heritage features restored, and new climate control and fire suppression systems installed.

With this resource consent issued, the strengthening and restoration project has now entered the developed design phase – where the lead architect, structural engineer and heritage architect continue to work through design elements of the heritage listed building.

A building consent is scheduled to be lodged in the middle of this year.

Project Manager, Hamish Pettengell, said that the consent’s approval is a significant step that enables the project to progress.

“The resource consent is a prerequisite for some of the identified funding opportunities for the Heritage House Gallery. This means we can now approach these funders and progress with the fundraising required for the project,” he said.

“The planned funding for the Heritage House Gallery will be obtained from a range of sources including central government, community trusts and community fundraising for the estimated $3 – $3.3 million project.”

The resource consent application was lodged at the end of February 2021 and incorporated an archaeological assessment, a heritage impact statement, and concept designs for all aspects of the project – including architectural drawings, that included electrical, mechanical and fire design.

Being a heritage listed building, the resource consent process required consultation with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

“Gaining the support of Heritage New Zealand is significant, and places the project on the right track to preserve the building for generations to come,” said Pettengell.

© Scoop Media

