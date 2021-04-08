Walking With Wings - A 15,000 Km Solo Trek Around New Zealand For Cystic Fibrosis And Mental Health

Shane Kidby (48 years) is attempting to walk Aotearoa’s entire coastline to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis and mental health in honour of his late brother and terminally ill mother.

Cystic fibrosis and mental health are close to New Plymouth resident, Shane Kidby’s heart. When he was only nine years old, Shane lost his little brother, Daniel, to cystic fibrosis. His mother is currently terminally ill with cancer and Shane, himself, had a hip replacement a few years ago as a result of Perthes disease as a child. Shane is all too familiar with mental health battles experienced as a consequence of ‘life’. This epic adventure, Walking With Wings, is part of his grander plan to live his life with purpose and help others find theirs.

Shane says this hikoi has been a long held dream, ever since he was a kid when he and Daniel would pretend to be explorers.

"It’s been my lifelong goal, but there will be a lot of challenges," Shane explains.

"New Zealand’s coastline has some wild and formidable terrain; and our winters are tough.

"I know it will be gruelling, both physically and mentally. I have been training for a few months now with the help of experts. I will give it my best shot, but it’s a big challenge that only one other person has completed before.

“I am looking to start the walk by August 2021 and tackle the coastline in stages - step by step, stage by stage. Each stage alone is a huge achievement. I estimate the entire coastline will take me a couple of years to complete.

"It’s my mum’s wish to see me start this journey and I know that Daniel will be with me in spirit”.

Shane will be using his trek to raise both awareness and donations for his nominated charities - Taranaki Retreat and Cystic Fibrosis NZ.

He invites New Zealanders to follow, donate and join him on his hikoi.

· Who: Shane Kidby, from New Plymouth.

· What: Attempting to traverse the 15,000 km coastline of Aotearoa (only one other person, Brando (Wild Boy) Yelavich, has ever done this before).

· Why: Raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis and mental health

· When: Estimated start about August 2021 (may take about 2 years).

· How: Will be done in stages and reviewed at the end of each stage.

· Where: Facebook ‘Walking with Wings NZ’, Instagram ‘walkingwithwings Shane Kidby’ or www.walkingwithwings.nz

· Chosen charity partners: Taranaki Retreat (suicide prevention centre) and Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand.

· Funds for the adventure: Funding most himself, but help appreciated at www.walkingwithwings.nz

· Business partners so far: Swazi, TrackMe, Macpac, Oboz Footwear, Wild Kiwi, YY Nation Shoes, Shining Peak Brewery, Game Changer, Kings Society Barbershop, Greg Brien Physiotherapist, YMCA Taranaki Fitness Centre – more in progress.

· Contact details:walkingwithwingsnz@gmail.com or phone 0274 132 638

